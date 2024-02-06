Missouri Legislature reaches halfway point of session

Missouri's General Assembly has reached the halfway point of its current legislative session and is taking a one-week break until Monday, March 20.

Only one bill has made it past both houses of the Legislature — a supplementary budget measure containing an 8.7% raise for state workers. On Feb. 28, Gov. Mike Parson ceremonially signed House Bill 14 at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Local scorecard

John Voss

Rep. John Voss of District 147 in Cape Girardeau, a freshman legislator who joined the state House in January, introduced his first bill earlier this month.

House Bill 1300 is aimed at prohibiting a "person from acting (either) as a temporary instruction permit or intermediate driver's license supervisor if under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or marijuana."

Voss told the Southeast Missourian one of his constituents brought up the issue to him.

"This (bill) seems like common sense to me," Voss said.

"If a qualified driver instructor is under the influence and presumably incapable of taking over operation of a motor vehicle for a temporary instruction permit driver, that's a problem," Voss added.

Holly Thompson Rehder

