Missouri Legislature reaches halfway point of session

Missouri's General Assembly has reached the halfway point of its current legislative session and is taking a one-week break until Monday, March 20.
Only one bill has made it past both houses of the Legislature — a supplementary budget measure containing an 8.7% raise for state workers. On Feb. 28, Gov. Mike Parson ceremonially signed House Bill 14 at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
House Bill 1300 is aimed at prohibiting a "person from acting (either) as a temporary instruction permit or intermediate driver's license supervisor if under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or marijuana."
Voss told the Southeast Missourian one of his constituents brought up the issue to him.
"This (bill) seems like common sense to me," Voss said.
"If a qualified driver instructor is under the influence and presumably incapable of taking over operation of a motor vehicle for a temporary instruction permit driver, that's a problem," Voss added.
Senate Bill 128, dealing with payment of court costs in divorce cases, was heard in a committee hearing March 6.
Hovis spent 30 years in Cape Girardeau Police Department before entering the House in 2019.
Missouri legislators are due to adjourn the current legislative session Friday, May 12.
