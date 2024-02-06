All sections
NewsMarch 14, 2023

Missouri Legislature reaches halfway point of session

Missouri's General Assembly has reached the halfway point of its current legislative session and is taking a one-week break until Monday, March 20. Only one bill has made it past both houses of the Legislature — a supplementary budget measure containing an 8.7% raise for state workers. On Feb. 28, Gov. Mike Parson ceremonially signed House Bill 14 at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Missouri Capitol building in Jefferson City is seen in this undated photo. State lawmakers are on spring break until Monday, Mar. 20, with a single bill — raising state employee pay — having passed both legislative chambers so far.
Missouri's General Assembly has reached the halfway point of its current legislative session and is taking a one-week break until Monday, March 20.

Only one bill has made it past both houses of the Legislature — a supplementary budget measure containing an 8.7% raise for state workers. On Feb. 28, Gov. Mike Parson ceremonially signed House Bill 14 at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

Local scorecard

John Voss
  • Rep. John Voss of District 147 in Cape Girardeau, a freshman legislator who joined the state House in January, introduced his first bill earlier this month.

House Bill 1300 is aimed at prohibiting a "person from acting (either) as a temporary instruction permit or intermediate driver's license supervisor if under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances or marijuana."

Voss told the Southeast Missourian one of his constituents brought up the issue to him.

"This (bill) seems like common sense to me," Voss said.

"If a qualified driver instructor is under the influence and presumably incapable of taking over operation of a motor vehicle for a temporary instruction permit driver, that's a problem," Voss added.

Holly Thompson Rehder
  • Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of District 27 and a resident of Scott City has been the most prolific local legislator to date, having introduced 18 bills since the opening day of session Jan. 4.
Senate Bill 128, dealing with payment of court costs in divorce cases, was heard in a committee hearing March 6.

Barry Hovis
  • Rep. Barry Hovis of District 146 in Whitewater has placed 16 bills in the legislative hopper with more than half — nine — dealing with either law enforcement or the use of firearms.

Hovis spent 30 years in Cape Girardeau Police Department before entering the House in 2019.

Rick Francis
Jamie Burger
Herman E. Morse
  • Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville's District 145 has entered 10 bills for consideration, two of them dealing with hemp. Francis' HB 644 — dealing with hemp extract — unanimously passed the House Agriculture Policy Committee.
  • Rep. Jamie Burger, the House assistant majority floor leader representing Scott County's District 148, has introduced four bills, including one dealing with water "exportation" outside Missouri. That bill is due for a hearing when lawmakers return to Jefferson City on Monday, March 20.
  • Rep. Herman Morse of Dexter's District 151, which now includes southwestern Cape Girardeau County, has six bills up for consideration. One of them is in support of a bilateral trade agreement between the U.S. and Taiwan.

Missouri legislators are due to adjourn the current legislative session Friday, May 12.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

