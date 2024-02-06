Missouri legislator's 'hanging' comment draws condemnation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker who posted on Facebook he hoped whoever vandalized a Confederate monument in southwest Missouri would be hanged said Thursday he doesn't plan on resigning, despite criticism from state leaders and some calls for him to step down.

"My constituents voted me in, and my constituents will vote me out," Republican Rep. Warren Love told The Associated Press, adding that until his constituents ask him to step down, "I am still going to serve them as their voice in Jefferson City."

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and other Democratic leaders have called on Love to step down.

Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens said in tweets Thursday that Love should go, but he also used the occasion to reiterate the same for Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, who earlier in August posted and later deleted a comment on Facebook about hoping for President Donald Trump's assassination. She later apologized.

"Leaders in MO need to do better & I don't think the Sen or Rep should be representing the people of MO; both should face same consequences," Greitens tweeted.

In his post Wednesday, Love wrote he hoped whoever vandalized the Confederate monument in Springfield is "found & hung from a tall tree with a long rope." He also has since apologized.

Missouri Legislative Black Caucus chairman Alan Green was among those who described the post as a call for lynchings, and in a letter to the House speaker he asked that representatives consider formally reprimanding and expelling Love.

"Lynchings were used in Missouri as a tool of terror to kill and intimidate African-Americans into silence," Green wrote in the Thursday letter. "For an elected official to condone or incite this type of vigilantism is un-American, repulsive and unbecoming of a member of Missouri's House of Representatives."

But Love told AP his constituents support him and agree with his comment, which he called "old cowboy slang."

"I am deeply sorry for the extremely poor choice of words I used to convey my frustration with the act of vandalism that took place at the Springfield National Cemetery," Love said in a Thursday statement. "Where I am from the expression I used simply means we should prosecute the offender to the fullest extent of the law, but I understand how what I wrote offended those who saw it as advocating for violence."