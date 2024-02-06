For the 43 years Kevin Strickland spent behind bars in Missouri for a triple murder he didn’t commit, he received no compensation from the state.

“It’s impossible to describe what it’s like to lose your life,” Strickland, who was released in 2021, testified at a state Senate judiciary committee on Wednesday morning.

Strickland was convicted in 1979, a year after being arrested and sentenced to life in prison based on witness testimony that was later recanted. He didn’t regain his freedom until Jackson County prosecutors moved to exonerate him in 2021, under a state law passed that year giving prosecutors a pathway to present evidence of innocence to a judge.

“I lost everything. … I never had the opportunity to become the person I should be today,” he testified, adding that his daughter was a few weeks old and he was about to enter the military when he was arrested, and he suffers from medical issues that went poorly treated in prison.

Missouri law only allows for payments to prisoners who prove their innocence through specific DNA testing — which severely limits the types of cases where the wrongfully convicted can receive restitution.

Missouri state senators on Wednesday held a public hearing on a bill that would expand who could qualify for restitution after a wrongful conviction, and increase the payment amounts.

“These individuals leave prison now with no resources to aid their transition back into society,” said state Sen. Steve Roberts, a St. Louis Democrat who sponsored the bill, “and this bill would provide them with the legitimate opportunity to lead productive lives following egregious errors made by the state at their expense.”

Strickland and another exonerated man, Joseph Amrine, along with a handful of advocacy organizations, testified in support of the bill. Only one person, representing the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, testified in opposition, arguing the standard of evidence to qualify for restitution in the bill was too broad.

The legislation would allow a claim for damages to be filed within two years of being freed from prison. A judge can order payment of $179 per day for each day of imprisonment, capped at $65,000 per fiscal year. The restitution would be made as a combination of an initial payment not to exceed $100,000 or 25% of the award, whichever is greater. The remainder of the damages would be paid as an annuity not to exceed $80,000 per year.

The law would be similar to one approved by Kansas lawmakers in 2018.

Similar bills have been filed for the last several years. In 2023, a version of the legislation was included in a large crime package that then-Gov. Mike Parson vetoed. In a letter explaining his veto, Parson wrote that crimes are investigated and prosecuted locally and that juries and judges are from the community where the person was tried and convicted. He objected to the state being made to pay for the mistakes.

While Amrine serving a sentence in prison for a robbery conviction, he was charged with murdering another inmate.

The witnesses who led to his murder conviction later recanted. When Amrine was exonerated in 2003 after spending 17 years on Missouri’s death row, “there was nothing available to me,” he testified Wednesday.

“I’ve been struggling since I got out,” Amrine said. “A lot of people don’t understand it: mentally, physically, financially, you know, you need all the help you can get.”