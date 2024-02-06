State Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) recently finishing chairing more than 16 hours of testimony on mental health treatment options in the State of Missouri.

Wallingford, the dean of Southeast Missouri's legislative delegation in Jefferson City, said the panel heard its most recent testimony Nov. 10.

What Wallingford heard was overwhelming, he said.

"It was like drinking out of a fire hose," opined Wallingford, chairman of the newly created six-person Subcommittee on Mental Health Policy Research

"We got a late start because I was out for two months due to COVID, but we heard from 34 people in four-hour hearings held on four separate days," explained the veteran legislator, who has a degree in health care management and whose wife is a registered nurse.

Lack of beds

"I think one individual testified that back in the 1980s, when he went into the (mental health) field, there were about 8,000 beds available in the state. Now, he said, there are only 2,000," he said.

Wallingford said as a result of testimony to his subcommittee, he would "definitely" introduce legislation aimed at "diverting" future mentally ill people away from hospital emergency rooms and the criminal justice system.

"(The mentally ill) end up in emergency rooms and in prisons at the highest institutional cost with the most ineffective results. Just because someone is incarcerated doesn't mean mental health problems go away."