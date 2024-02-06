Missouri lawmakers vote to continue smoking in offices

"We haven't brought (my sister) here in years because secondhand smoke triggers an attack, and her asthma attacks trigger a seizure," Thieme said. "It's hard to try to tell her how important our government is when we can't bring her here to show her."

A member of the city council also presented a resolution urging legislators to comply with a municipal smoking ban inside buildings.

Democrats favored the smoking ban, noting other public offices in Missouri prohibit smoking. Most presented the measure as a common-sense way to make the Capitol more compliant with city and state rules.

Republicans said the current rule allowing smoking in legislative offices was "adequate" to mitigate the effects of secondhand smoke, noting the risk is lower than it used to be. Rep. Warren Love from Osceola asked the committee to imagine meeting in the 1950s and 1960s.

"There would be spittoons or cigar smoking or pipe tobacco all over this room," he said.

The smoking restrictions passed over the last decades should be enough, he said. "Somehow along the line, people enjoy smoking ... so I say leave the rule as it is."