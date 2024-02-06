Missouri lawmakers try to regulate petition process

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that places restrictions on the initiative petition process, but federal courts are questioning whether the regulations are constitutional.

The bill heard last week includes four new regulations. Petition circulators would be required to wear a name tag indicating whether they are paid, and they wouldn't be allowed to get paid based on the number of signatures gathered. Circulators also would have to be residents of Missouri and registered voters, the Columbia Missourian reported.

"If you're going to influence how business in Missouri is conducted, you should be a resident of Missouri," said Republican Rep. Jay Houghton, who proposed the bill.

The small individual regulations on the petition process are constitutional, but not as a package, said Woody Cozad, a lobbyist and former chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.