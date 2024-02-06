Missouri lawmakers send right to work to governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Thursday sent a bill banning mandatory union fees to new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who has promised to sign the so-called right-to-work measure that was vetoed by his Democratic predecessor.

Greitens' signature would make Missouri the 28th state to bar mandatory union fees and dues from nonmembers -- a move opponents describe as an attempt to weaken unions.

Backers said it gives workers the option to work at a business without paying union fees and will attract businesses to the state.

"It's about bringing in jobs for union and nonunion members," said Republican Rep. Holly Rehder, who ushered the Senate bill through the House. "It's to help all of Missouri's working families."

House members voted 100-59 to pass it.

Illinois is the only state of eight that border Missouri that has not passed right to work.

Neighboring Kansas has been a right-to-work state since 1958, when voters there approved an amendment to the state constitution.

The movement to pass right-to-work laws gained momentum after the 2010 elections, when Republicans swept to control in many state capitols.

In 2012, Indiana became the first state in more than a decade to enact right to work.

Michigan passed it later that year, Wisconsin in 2015 and West Virginia in 2016. Kentucky's new law made it the 27th right-to-work state.

Primarily Republican supporters in Missouri have tried for years to pass the bill.

Lawmakers succeeded in 2015, but former Democratic governor Jay Nixon vetoed the bill.