All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 3, 2017

Missouri lawmakers send right to work to governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Thursday sent a bill banning mandatory union fees to new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who has promised to sign the so-called right-to-work measure that was vetoed by his Democratic predecessor. Greitens' signature would make Missouri the 28th state to bar mandatory union fees and dues from nonmembers -- a move opponents describe as an attempt to weaken unions...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Eric Greitens
Eric Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Thursday sent a bill banning mandatory union fees to new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who has promised to sign the so-called right-to-work measure that was vetoed by his Democratic predecessor.

Greitens' signature would make Missouri the 28th state to bar mandatory union fees and dues from nonmembers -- a move opponents describe as an attempt to weaken unions.

Backers said it gives workers the option to work at a business without paying union fees and will attract businesses to the state.

"It's about bringing in jobs for union and nonunion members," said Republican Rep. Holly Rehder, who ushered the Senate bill through the House. "It's to help all of Missouri's working families."

House members voted 100-59 to pass it.

Illinois is the only state of eight that border Missouri that has not passed right to work.

Neighboring Kansas has been a right-to-work state since 1958, when voters there approved an amendment to the state constitution.

The movement to pass right-to-work laws gained momentum after the 2010 elections, when Republicans swept to control in many state capitols.

In 2012, Indiana became the first state in more than a decade to enact right to work.

Michigan passed it later that year, Wisconsin in 2015 and West Virginia in 2016. Kentucky's new law made it the 27th right-to-work state.

Primarily Republican supporters in Missouri have tried for years to pass the bill.

Lawmakers succeeded in 2015, but former Democratic governor Jay Nixon vetoed the bill.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Legislators couldn't muster enough votes to override him.

There's no longer the threat of a veto under Greitens, who on the campaign trail pledged to sign right to work if legislators sent it to his desk.

Nevertheless, opponents aren't giving up.

Missouri AFL-CIO president Mike Louis has submitted several versions of a proposed initiative petition to the secretary of state's office that would reverse a right-to-work law.

If enough signatures are collected, voters could decide in 2018 whether to adopt a constitutional amendment protecting workplace contracts, requiring all employees to pay fees covering the costs of union representation.

"We're not done yet," said Cynthia McDaniel, the wife of a Teamster who said she's helping with the petition process.

She was among hundreds of protesters who came Thursday to the Capitol and filled the visitors seats in the House chamber.

More gathered outside, with some who didn't make it in holding their ears to the doors to listen to floor debate.

Now that right to work is out of the Legislature's hands, Republican lawmakers can shift attention to other labor-related bills critics said are aimed at chipping away at unions.

One proposal would require public union members and nonmembers to opt in every year to pay dues, rather than continuing to have dues deducted from their paychecks unless they opt out.

The number of Missouri workers who are union members rose to 262,000 last year -- up to 9.7 percent of the workforce compared to 8.8 percent the previous year, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But union membership in general has declined in Missouri and nationally.

Missouri's union membership stood at 13.2 percent in 2000.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy