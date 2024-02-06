Missouri lawmakers seek to ban child marriage without exception

A bipartisan bill debated in a state Senate committee Monday would ban child marriage in Missouri.

Under current law, 16- and 17-year-olds are allowed to get married with parental consent. Marriage between a minor and anyone 21 or older is prohibited.

The legislation discussed Monday afternoon would prohibit issuing marriage licenses to anyone younger than 18 under any circumstances.

Under the identical bills, co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City and Democratic Sen. Lauren Arthur of Kansas City would join 10 states that have banned child marriage.

Thompson Rehder said she got married when she was 15 years old to her 21-year-old boyfriend.

“And at the time, I was operating in what I thought was an adult mindset ... but it was only until much later that I realized at 15 years old, you really don’t have the mental capacity to make those types of decisions,” she said Monday in the state Senate’s Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence committee.

“Being someone who did get married at 15,” Thompson Rehder said, “I know that it is something that you really shouldn’t be doing before you’re an adult.”

Arthur said raising the age is a “moral imperative that protects the innocence and potential of our youth.”

“You can picture a young girl, 16, eyes filled with dreams and aspirations,” Arthur said, “being asked to take on the responsibilities and challenges of marriage and potentially motherhood. And I would argue that’s not necessarily the future we want to envision for our daughters.”

Until the Legislature voted to raise the minimum marriage age to 16 in 2018, Missouri had among the most lenient child marriage laws in the nation — making it an especially popular state for 15-year-olds to travel to be married.

Despite the 2018 change, Missouri law still does not align with international human rights standards, which set the minimum age at 18. Activists argued at the time Missouri’s new law would continue to leave 16- and 17-year-olds vulnerable to potential coercion.

Those in favor of a ban on child marriage often argue that marriage younger than 18 is coercive and can transform into forced marriage, especially because children lack the legal rights of adulthood.

Nationally, those opposed to a ban often invoke parental rights or religious liberty.

Five people testified in support of the bill Monday and one in opposition.

Lauren Van Wagoner of Kansas City testified that at 17 she was married to her 21-year-old boyfriend.

“The reality is I wasn’t mature enough to make that decision,” she said, “I was only thinking of not having a curfew ... and preventing my husband from religious excommunication. Neither of those things should have been my responsibilities at that point."