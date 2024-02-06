Missouri lawmakers resign ahead of new lobbyist limits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Three Missouri state lawmakers have resigned just ahead of the date a new constitutional amendment takes effect requiring legislators to wait two years before they can become lobbyists.

Democratic state Sen. Jake Hummel confirmed Tuesday he had resigned Friday in order to preserve his right to register as a lobbyist sooner rather than later.

Republican Rep. Kevin Corlew submitted his resignation Tuesday, to take effect today, a day before the requirement kicks in. Republican Rep. Kirk Mathews resigned effective Nov. 27. Neither stated a reason in his resignation letter nor immediately responded to phone messages Tuesday seeking comment.

Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment 1 with 62 percent of the vote in the Nov. 6 election. It automatically takes effect 30 days later.

Current law requires lawmakers to wait six months after the end of their elected term before they can start lobbying. The new amendment requires them to wait two years after the end of the session in which they last served, but it applies only to those serving on or after the measure's effective date.

Hummel, who is secretary-treasurer of the Missouri AFL-CIO, said he plans to continue working for the labor union.