Missouri lawmakers power up for electric special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers returned for a special session Monday to consider legislation that would allow lower electricity rates for two manufacturers supporters say could return jobs to a region in the southeast part of the state that's suffered economically since a major aluminum smelter closed last year.

Two metal-manufacturing companies have expressed interest in operating in the area near New Madrid. But supporters of the legislation said they likely won't do it unless they can negotiate a cheaper electric rate with a longer contract than is allowed under current law.

Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the legislation would allow Ameren -- the state's largest electric company -- to raise prices for residential customers and bypass the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates investor-owned utilities.

The proposal would allow companies such as Ameren to negotiate a rate lower than the cost of service with the steel mill and aluminum smelter and would allow them to negotiate a longer contract.

It also includes a provision that would allow the Public Service Commission to authorize Ameren to use power lines outside its jurisdiction to reach the proposed steel mill.

New Madrid city administrator Richard McGill said a company that has remained anonymous during negotiations has expressed interest in breaking ground on an $82 million to $100 million steel-mill project in the area.

But it won't do it unless it has the lower electric rate, and it wants to decide on a location by June 30 at the latest, he said.

The company also is considering sites in other states where it can get cheaper electricity rates, McGill said.

"We know that this is the first step that they need," McGill said. "I couldn't be more optimistic (that the company would come to Missouri) if that passes."

The steel mill could bring at least 95 jobs to the area, said bill sponsor Republican Rep. Don Rone.