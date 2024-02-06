All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 14, 2017

Missouri lawmakers pass statewide rules for Uber, Lyft

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers Thursday passed statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft, opening the door for the companies to expand throughout the state. House members voted 144-7 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Eric Grietens, who has called the measure a job creator and appears likely to sign it into law...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers Thursday passed statewide regulations for ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft, opening the door for the companies to expand throughout the state.

House members voted 144-7 to send the bill to Republican Gov. Eric Grietens, who has called the measure a job creator and appears likely to sign it into law.

"It's going to create all kind of opportunities for people to create their own small business and provide riding opportunities that are going to reduce drunk driving (and help) visually impaired individuals," said bill sponsor Rep. Kirk Mathews, a Pacific Republican.

Uber operates in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield, where Lyft also operates. Both businesses have said statewide operating rules will enable the companies to expand the app-based services statewide.

Lyft spokesman Scott Coriell said in a statement the company is "incredibly excited" about the bill's passage.

"We are currently working on expansion plans, pending signage of the bill," he said.

The legislation would require companies pay a licensing fee and adhere to a nondiscrimination policy. It would exempt them from local and municipal taxes and require drivers to submit to background checks and purchase vehicle liability insurance.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson in a statement touted the bill as a way to "end the patchwork of regulations from city to city and instead give ridesharing companies a consistent framework to operate within."

The measure passed with little opposition despite criticism in past years that has derailed efforts for statewide regulations. It passed the Senate 31-1.

The Senate version sets out more specific regulations on which people are qualified to drive based on their driver's records. People with convictions for sex offenses, drunken driving, acts of violence and other violations would be blocked from driving.

In previous years, the bill has stalled over concerns about conflicts with existing local laws and taxi companies. Under the final version of the bill, Kansas City and St. Louis could audit ride-hail companies up to twice a year if the measure is signed into law, and ride-hail companies would need to forge separate agreements with airports, which could charge fees.

Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty said the provision allowing audits helped ease concerns in her hometown of Kansas City.

Democratic Rep. Gina Mitten of St. Louis said the measure doesn't address all her concerns, but people in her district are calling for it.

"It's as good of a compromise as we're going to get," Mitten said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general, averti...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy