Missouri lawmakers pass online sales, gas tax bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led House and Senate on Thursday passed several bills to revamp the state's tax structure, including measures to collect online sales taxes and raise the gas tax.

The House and Senate advanced competing bills to require out-of-state online businesses to collect sales taxes on purchases by Missourians. The requirement would only apply to businesses making at least $100,000 a year in online sales to Missouri residents.

Department of Revenue officials estimated the change would bring in as much as $190 million in state revenue by 2027 and another $70,000 in local tax revenue.

Both versions of the bill would partly offset the revenue increase with slight income tax cuts. The Senate bill also includes a tax credit for low-income working families.

Senate leaders from both parties praised their bipartisan approach to the sales-and-income-tax legislation. Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig said the legislation "simplifies our tax system."

"Right now, without (the legislation), we have an incentive for people to make purchases from non-Missouri businesses," Koenig said. "That's one of the worst things you can have in a tax code."

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said local governments could get a windfall from the sales tax provisions he says should allow local businesses to better compete with online retailers.

"The competitive factor of brick-and-mortar stores, mom-and-pop stores, verses online -- that gap will get closer," Rizzo said.

Lawmakers have been trying to pass a bill to require online sales tax collections for years, but the efforts face pushback from Republicans concerned about the appearance of raising taxes.