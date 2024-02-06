Missouri lawmakers pass limits on public construction

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri local governments no longer would be able to require union working conditions for public-construction projects under a bill passed Thursday by the Republican-led Legislature.

Counties, cities and other local governments currently have the option to issue bid requirements mandating union working conditions for contractors if less than half a project's funds come from the state. The bill, which passed the House 104-52, would prohibit that.

The legislation also wouldn't allow local governments to give preferential treatment to union contractors. Governments that violate those provisions would lose state funding and tax credits for two years.

Supporters argue ending project labor agreements will give non-union contractors more opportunities in bidding for public-construction jobs and lower the cost of those projects.

O'Fallon Republican Rep. John Wiemann said the measure will "level the playing field for all contractors."

The policy likely will become law despite objections primarily from Democrats, who say so-called project labor agreements ensure quality and timeliness in public-works projects.

New Republican Gov. Eric Greitens called for the policy change during his January State of the State address as part of his pro-business agenda. He said union-only contracts "drive up the costs of construction and slow down important projects in our communities."