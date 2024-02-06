JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Chaos in Missouri's Republican-led Senate on the final day of session Friday meant the failure of a longtime GOP priority to make it harder to amend the state's constitution, which lawmakers predicted could ease the path to restoring abortion rights in the state.

Republicans have been trying to raise the bar to amend the Missouri Constitution for years, arguing that the current simple majority is too easy. Senators failed to approve a proposal Friday that would have raised that threshold to 57% if approved by voters.

Republican House Speaker Dean Plocher predicted Friday that if the threshold is not raised, an initiative petition to allow abortions will be approved by voters under the current standards.

"The Senate should be held accountable for allowing abortion to return," Plocher said.

Missouri outlawed most abortions, including in cases of rape and incest, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Abortion-rights supporters are trying to put the issue to a public vote in 2024, although the petition is caught up in a legal challenge with the state's attorney general.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden told reporters Friday that raising the threshold to amend the constitution will be a priority during the next legislative session, which begins in January 2024.

Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said the current Republican majority wants to make it harder to amend the constitution "because they know the citizens don't like what they're doing here." She said if the current requirements for constitutional amendments stay in place, that will "absolutely" help the effort to allow abortions again.

"It's an opportunity for us to get our rights back if the initiative goes to the ballot," Quade said.

Democrats and some Republican former lawmakers have criticized the push to make it harder to amend the constitution as an attempt to take power away from voters, who in recent years have flouted the Republican-led legislature by enacting policies through ballot measures.

Republicans, for example, for many years ignored public calls to legalize medical and recreational marijuana use. Voters eventually sidestepped lawmakers and enshrined marijuana in the constitution, which also makes it much more difficult for legislators to immediately undo voter-approved policies.

Former Republican House Speaker Pro Tem Carl Bearden said the initiative petition process is meant to be a "check on" the legislature. He said the effort to make it more difficult "directly infringes upon the Constitutional freedoms of Missouri citizens."

"It is not a conservative policy," Bearden said in a statement.

Republicans passed several attention-grabbing priorities before Friday, including budgeting a whopping $2.8 billion to expand Interstate 70 to three lanes across the state.

Lawmakers also voted to ban minors from receiving puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries. If signed by Parson, which is expected, the bill also would affect some adults. Medicaid won't cover any gender-affirming care in the state, and surgery will no longer be available to prisoners and inmates.