JEFFERSON CITY -- Missouri lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill to expand private school scholarships statewide, an effort made possible by extensive compromises including a commitment to spend hundreds of millions of dollars more on public schools.

The GOP-led House voted with a bare-minimum margin of 82-69 to send the measure to Republican Gov. Mike Parson. If signed, it would offer up to $6,375 per child for expenses including tuition, textbooks, tutoring, transportation, extracurriculars and summer school.

The bill's passage is a victory for advocates who have struggled for years to expand access to charter schools, virtual schools and private schools in Missouri. Worries about taking away resources from traditional kindergarten-12th grade public schools have been bipartisan.

The heart of the legislation is the expansion of Missouri Empowerment Scholarships Accounts, which low-income families can draw from. The money will come from private donors, who in return get tax credits.

"This is a victory for parents who want more control over their children's education and for students who will now have more avenues to achieve their full potential," Republican Rep. Phil Christofanelli said in a statement.

The current scholarship program limits recipients to residents of the state's largest cities and to families who make less than 200% of the federal poverty level, which works out to $62,400 a year for a family of four.

The bill passed Thursday would raise the cap to 300%, or $93,600 for a family of four. Public school students who need extra help through individualized education plans would get some additional scholarship money under the new law.