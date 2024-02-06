Missouri lawmakers consider bill to relax immunization rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker is proposing the state relax requirements for immunizations, which medical associations contend would make it more difficult to slow the spread of viruses such a COVID-19.

A Missouri House committee debated a proposal Tuesday from Republican Rep. Suzie Pollock of Lebanon. It would make immunization requirements apply only to public school students.

The bill also would allow students to attend school if they can show evidence of acquired immunity from a disease, and would make it easier for Missourians to exempt themselves and their families from immunizations, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"We need to rein in our schools and our health departments," Pollock said.

The debate comes as Missouri ramps up efforts to vaccinate residents against COVID-19.

State health officials said Tuesday more than 1 million people have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is about 16.8% of state's population. Of those, 549,485 have received two doses.