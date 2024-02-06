Missouri lawmakers act fast on citizen access to the ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers moved quickly to pass more restrictions on amending the state Constitution during one of the session's first hearings Tuesday.

Republican legislative leaders in the House and Senate have cited cracking down on constitutional amendments as a top priority for the session, arguing it's now too easy to enshrine policies in the constitution.

Currently, signatures from 8% of voters in six of Missouri's eight congressional districts are needed to put a proposed constitutional change on the ballot for a statewide vote. It takes 51% of votes to amend the constitution.

Many of the proposals debated Tuesday would make it harder for citizens to put measures to a public vote and increase the percentage of votes needed to pass citizen-led constitutional amendments.

A bill by Rep. Mike Henderson, a Republican from Desloge, would require petitioners to collect signatures from 10% of voters in all eight congressional districts to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot and would require a two-thirds majority to enact such measures.

"This would put before the Missouri voters the question: Is a simple majority to change the constitution of our state too low a threshold?" Henderson told a House committee on election law.

Any proposals passed by the Legislature to make the initiative petition process harder would have to go before voters for final approval.

GOP lawmakers have been trying for years to crack down on initiative petitions, which have been used to enact policies the Republican-led Legislature either avoided dealing with or opposed.