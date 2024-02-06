All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 22, 2021
Missouri lawmaker Tom Hannegan dies of stroke
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Republican state Rep. Tom Hannegan died Wednesday of a stroke at age 51, his campaign treasurer said. "The community has suffered a great loss," said Hannegan's campaign treasurer, Scott Mell. Voters elected Hannegan of St. Charles to the state House in 2016. He was one of few openly gay Missouri lawmakers...
By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
Tom Hannegan
Tom Hannegan

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Republican state Rep. Tom Hannegan died Wednesday of a stroke at age 51, his campaign treasurer said.

"The community has suffered a great loss," said Hannegan's campaign treasurer, Scott Mell.

Voters elected Hannegan of St. Charles to the state House in 2016. He was one of few openly gay Missouri lawmakers.

Hannegan advocated for criminal justice reform and human rights, and he proposed a ban on discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hannegan was also an associate real estate broker and publisher and editor in chief of a local magazine called StreetScape Magazine.

Republican House leaders in a joint statement described him as "a strong person of conviction in these chambers, a truly wonderful person and a dedicated public servant who will be greatly missed."

"Tom will forever be remembered for his determination to serve those in need, as well as his great love for all people," House leaders said.

Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade in a statement called Hannegan "a kind and thoughtful person who cared about others and always put people before politics."

"His sudden passing is a great loss, but he leaves a legacy as a champion for equality under the law for all Missourians," she said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy