Missouri last among states for first COVID shots

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri ranks dead last among states for the percentage of residents who have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and two neighboring states don't fare much better.

Information released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday showed 242,937 Missourians have received the first shot, or 3,958 people per 100,000 residents. Idaho, Nevada and Alabama had the next worst per capita rates, followed by Missouri's neighbors on both sides -- Kansas with 4,374 vaccinations per 100,000 residents, and Illinois with 4,392 vaccinations per 100,000 residents.

The supply of vaccine has failed to keep up with demand across the U.S. Missouri's health director, Dr. Randall Williams, said last week he had already been contacted by the new Biden administration, which sought details about Missouri's plan.

Nationwide, about 18 million people, or less than 6% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of vaccine, including about 3 million who have received the second shot, according to the CDC. Only slightly more than half of the 41 million doses distributed to the states by the federal government have been injected into arms, by the CDC's count.

While Missourians are lagging in the first shot, the CDC data shows the state is doing better than the national average for those who have received both doses. About 1% of all Americans have received both, compared to 1.2% in Missouri