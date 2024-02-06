Missouri judge clarifies ruling on voter photo ID law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri judge Tuesday made clear local election workers cannot enforce a core requirement in a new voter photo identification law, taking away the teeth of the law in advance of a marquee U.S. Senate election Nov. 6.

At issue is a new law that had directed voters to present a valid photo ID or sign a sworn statement and present some other form of identification in order to cast a regular ballot.

Senior Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan earlier this month struck down the requirement voters without proper photo ID sign a sworn statement.

But Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who supports a photo ID law, said the ruling caused "mass confusion" just weeks before the pivotal election between Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican rival, Attorney General Josh Hawley.

Ashcroft had said that's because Callahan's initial ruling directed "the state" not to require a sworn statement from voters without proper ID. But Ashcroft said enforcing that requirement was local election workers' responsibility.