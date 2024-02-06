Missouri judge blocks new restrictions on unions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri judge Friday temporarily blocked additional restrictions on public unions from taking effect, as a legal challenge to the new law plays out in court.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Joseph Walsh in his order called the law a "farce" and wrote the unions fighting the policy appear likely to succeed.

"Several of the challenged provisions of HB 1413 significantly burden both the right to collectively bargain and the right to choose a representative" as established in the Missouri Constitution, he wrote. "As a result, they are presumptively invalid."

At issue is legislation passed last year by Missouri's Republican-led Legislature to require some public employee labor unions to hold an election every three years on whether workers want to continue their representation.

The law would require a majority of workers, not just a majority of the workers who voted, to approve unions.