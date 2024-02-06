All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 4, 2022

Missouri joins states targeting Russia over war in Ukraine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri officials proposed to cancel public contracts with Russian entities and pull Russian products from stores Wednesday as they joined a growing contingent of U.S. states targeting the country over its war against Ukraine...

By DAVID A. LIEB ~ Associated Press
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks to reporters Wednesday in Jefferson City, Missouri, about his plans to encourage businesses to pull Russian products in response to the country's war against Ukraine. Kehoe was joined by House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, who has proposed legislation canceling Russian contracts.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe speaks to reporters Wednesday in Jefferson City, Missouri, about his plans to encourage businesses to pull Russian products in response to the country's war against Ukraine. Kehoe was joined by House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, who has proposed legislation canceling Russian contracts.David A. Lieb ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri officials proposed to cancel public contracts with Russian entities and pull Russian products from stores Wednesday as they joined a growing contingent of U.S. states targeting the country over its war against Ukraine.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said he was encouraging retailers to remove Russian products, such as alcohol, from their shelves and replace them with American-made alternatives. Some businesses already have done so, he said.

"Even if it's a single small sale, it still is a symbol of faith and hope to Ukrainians that we stand with you," Kehoe said.

House Majority Leader Dean Plocher has filed separate legislation that would bar state and local governments from entering into contracts with Russian governmental entities, organizations or businesses. That prohibition also would apply to private-sector entities that receive public funds.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"You have to stand up to these aggressors and the dictators that are trying to subjugate people and wipe out a country," said Plocher of St. Louis County.

Plocher's legislation is one of several Missouri bills targeting Russia.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, a Democrat from Independence who serves on the MOSERS board, filed legislation that would ask Missouri voters this November whether to stop doing business with Russia. If approved, it would bar state and local governments and public pension systems from contracting with or investing in "strategic industries" in Russia. Divestiture would have to occur by the end of this year.

A bill by Democratic Rep. Wes Rogers of Kansas City would bar Missouri public entities from buying or selling any product made in Russia.

Gov. Mike Parson joined counterparts in several states this week in ordering the Capitol dome to be lit in blue and yellow -- the colors of Ukraine's flag

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy