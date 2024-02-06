Missouri joins states targeting Russia over war in Ukraine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri officials proposed to cancel public contracts with Russian entities and pull Russian products from stores Wednesday as they joined a growing contingent of U.S. states targeting the country over its war against Ukraine.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe said he was encouraging retailers to remove Russian products, such as alcohol, from their shelves and replace them with American-made alternatives. Some businesses already have done so, he said.

"Even if it's a single small sale, it still is a symbol of faith and hope to Ukrainians that we stand with you," Kehoe said.

House Majority Leader Dean Plocher has filed separate legislation that would bar state and local governments from entering into contracts with Russian governmental entities, organizations or businesses. That prohibition also would apply to private-sector entities that receive public funds.