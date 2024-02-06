Missouri House tries again for photo voter ID requirement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Missouri lawmakers on Tuesday tried again to require photo identification to vote, a longstanding goal that's been thwarted by the courts.

The GOP-led House advanced a bill to change state law to require photo ID at the polls, as well as a proposed constitutional amendment to require picture IDs.

Missouri voters in 2016 amended the Constitution to allow lawmakers to require photo identification to vote. But the Missouri Supreme Court in 2020 permanently blocked a central provision of the 2016 law requiring voters who lacked a photo ID to make a sworn statement in order to cast a regular, non-provisional ballot.

In response, Republicans have been trying to pass a new voter ID bill similar to the 2016 law but doesn't include the sworn statement provision the judges found objectionable.

The proposal advanced Tuesday allows voters to cast a provisional ballot if they don't provide valid photo identification.