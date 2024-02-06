Missouri House passes new congressional redistricting plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — With time running short, the Missouri House on Monday passed a newly proposed map for the state's eight congressional districts that — if the Senate agrees — could be used in elections later this year.

The plan approved 101-47 by the state House is projected to continue Republicans' 6-2 advantage over Democrats in the state's U.S. House delegation. It marked an attempt to avoid court intervention and break a stalemate with the state Senate before a Friday deadline to pass legislation.

Though Republicans hold large majorities in the state Capitol, Missouri is one of the last states still struggling to enact a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. Republican factions have been squabbling about how aggressively to draw districts to their favor, and which communities to divide when balancing the population among districts.

Though some remained unsatisfied Monday, a majority voted to advance the new plan.

It's "the best map that we're going to get at this point," said Republican state Rep. Dan Shaul, chairman of the House's redistricting committee.

But state Rep. Jerome Barnes, the ranking Democrat on the House's redistricting panel, said the "map was motivated by partisan purposes and not public input."

The House first passed a redistricting plan in January. But that stalled in the Senate amid opposition from some conservative Republicans who wanted to tilt it even more to the GOP's favor. The Senate passed a redistricting plan in March, but the two chambers thus far have been unable to agree on a final version as lawsuits have mounted seeking to compel a new map.