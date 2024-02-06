Missouri House passes law to tighten abortion regulation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri House members Tuesday passed legislation to tighten state abortion regulations, including provisions to require annual inspections of clinics and give the state attorney general new authority to prosecute violations of abortion laws.

The legislation now heads back to the Senate because of changes made in the House to create more stringent restrictions. Republican Rep. Diane Franklin said the Senate bill “did not really specifically meet the governor’s call” for a special session, and said additions in the House would “help to provide for the health and safety of women.”

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has said he called the special session on abortion in reaction to the St. Louis ordinance banning discrimination in employment and housing based on “reproductive health decisions” and a federal judge’s ruling that struck down some Missouri abortion restrictions passed in previous legislative sessions.

The ruling, which the state is appealing, tossed out requirements doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, and clinics meet hospital-like standards for outpatient surgery. Greitens wants lawmakers to enact other restrictions on clinics in place of those that were struck down.

Planned Parenthood raised questions about the constitutionality of the bill passed by the House. Enacting the legislation would put “medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion providers,” Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri policy and organizing director M’Evie Mead said in a statement.

House members also voted 98-43 against a broader ban on abortion, with exceptions for medical emergencies or those needed to save the lives of pregnant women. Anti-abortion Republican Rep. Mike Moon’s proposal also said that “due process of law shall be required” before abortions. The measure met bipartisan opposition.

Here’s a breakdown of what lawmakers’ latest proposal would do:

Ambulances

It would be a misdemeanor offense for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances responding to medical emergencies at the facilities not use sirens or flashing lights. Violating that would be punishable by up to a year in prison or a $1,000 fine. Mary Kogut, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, previously said Planned Parenthood has dropped such policies but acknowledged “there are times where we may have asked that the siren wasn’t on so that it didn’t alarm other people.”

Annual inspections

The bill would require annual, unannounced inspections of abortion clinics by the Department of Health and Senior Services, which now chooses how often to inspect. Kogut has said the St. Louis clinic already is inspected at least once a year. The St. Louis clinic is the only licensed abortion facility in the state.