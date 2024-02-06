Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of abusing his children

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Wednesday ousted a lawmaker accused of sexually and physically abusing his children years ago.

The Republican-led House voted almost unanimously to kick out Rick Roeber, a Republican from Lee's Summit who was elected in November to represent his suburban Kansas City district.

Nobody voted against his ouster, though one lawmaker voted "present" to sidestep taking a position.

Roeber's expulsion followed a House Ethics Committee investigation into claims made by his now-adult children he sexually abused two of them at the ages of 5 and 9.

The committee found their allegations credible.

"It is unacceptable what he has done to the home life of these children," GOP House Speaker Rob Vescovo said during an emotional speech from the chamber floor. "And I find him in the worst capacity to represent the people, and more specifically represent the children, of the 34th District or the children of the State of Missouri."

Roeber didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. He previously told the committee he didn't sexually abuse his children.

Several of Roeber's children testified to House investigators this year he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.