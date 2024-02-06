Missouri House considers letter questioning Biden's victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- At least 66 Republican state lawmakers from Missouri on Thursday signed a letter calling on Congress to reject presidential electoral votes from swing states that went for President-elect Joe Biden.

Republican state Rep. Justin Hill, from the St. Louis suburb of Lake St. Louis, filed the nonbinding resolution Thursday. It says Missouri lawmakers have "no faith" in election results from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada, despite the fact that President Donald Trump and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud.

The resolution asks Congress to reject those election results unless lawmakers from those states investigate election results, "including analysis of absentee and mail in ballot samples for compliance with state election law."

A state House committee scheduled a Monday hearing on the Missouri resolution, which would have no authority to force Congress or other states to act even if it's passed by the full House.

"Really this is an official letter to other states and Congress saying that we have concerns," Hill said.