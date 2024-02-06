Missouri House advances power-rate bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri House on Wednesday advanced a bill that would allow manufacturing companies to negotiate lower electricity rates than currently allowed -- a measure supporters said could bring hundreds of jobs to the southeastern corner of the state but critics argue would raise rates for utilities customers.

The bill is meant to entice a steel company to come to New Madrid, where the closure of a Noranda aluminum smelter last year caused more than 900 people to lose their jobs. A Switzerland-based company has since bought the plant and expressed interest in reopening part of it.

The two new companies could create up to 500 jobs combined. But they won't operate in Missouri unless they have the ability to negotiate a special rate, said Rep. Don Rone, who sponsored the bill.

The original legislation would have allowed only aluminum smelters and steel-works facilities to negotiate the lower rate for a longer contract.

But lawmakers expanded the measure during a floor debate Wednesday to include all facilities that use more than 50 megawatts of electricity a month -- that's nearly five times the amount the average U.S. residential customer used all year in 2015, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Rone said in a committee hearing a proposed steel mill would use 50 to 60 megawatts of electricity a month, and the aluminum smelter would use 180 to 190 megawatts.

The electricity for the steel mill and aluminum smelter likely would be delivered by the state's largest electricity provider, Ameren Missouri.

But critics of the proposal said the lower electricity rates for large manufacturers could cause increased monthly costs for households and smaller businesses across the state.