Missouri 'high-risk' state for deer accidents

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Insurance companies have classified Missouri as one of three states deemed "high-risk" for deer collisions.

The other two states considered "high-risk" are Arkansas and Kansas, according to State Farm, which insures between 20 percent and 25 percent of vehicles in Missouri, the Joplin Globe reported.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said accidents involving deer are common, but fatalities and injuries are rare. The patrol reported three deaths and just more than 300 injuries from deer collisions in 2015.

But drivers almost always can expect thousands of dollars' worth of property damage, said Jim Camoriano, spokesman for State Farm.

"The national average of cost per claim is close to $4,200," he said.