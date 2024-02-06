Missouri group considers Hyperloop transportation route along I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri has re-emerged as a potential location for a Hyperloop track despite not earning a spot last month in a top-10 list of possible future routes for the mode of transportation.

Hyperloop technology comprises a tubular track through which a train-like pod carrying passengers or cargo travels at high speeds. Tech mogul Elon Musk of SpaceX initially proposed the Hyperloop, but several companies since have sprung up to further the technology.

Hyperloop One is a Los Angeles-based company working to commercialize Hyperloop transportation. The company's technology proposes using electric propulsion to thrust the transportation pods forward, the Kansas City Star reported.

Hyperloop One and the Missouri Department of Transportation announced Tuesday a public-private coalition has formed to reconsider a route in Missouri. The coalition aims to conduct a feasibility study of a route linking Kansas City, Columbia and St. Louis along the Interstate 70 corridor.

Hyperloop One estimated a route from Kansas City to St. Louis would take 31 minutes to traverse. It would attain a speed of more than 670 mph, which the company said is about 90 mph slower than the speed of sound on a 50-degree-Fahrenheit day.