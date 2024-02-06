Missouri grapples with children living in poverty

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The leader of a Jefferson City day care said she hasn't seen any evidence of a reported downturn in the number of Missouri children living in poverty.

Data from coalition group Missourians to End Poverty shows roughly 261,000 children are living in poverty in the state, and there's been a slight decline in the number in recent years. Donna Scheidt, executive director of Little Explorers Discovery Center, said she hasn't seen much of a change in her more than 36 years working at the day care.

Scheidt told the Jefferson City News-Tribune many parents of children at her center live paycheck to paycheck.

"We give priorities to working poor -- to those families who have nowhere else to go," she said.

The day care is filled to capacity with infants to school-age children, and it accepts payments on a sliding scale.

"I know that my daughter wanted a pair of Nike tennis shoes one year," said Scheidt, who sent her children to the center. "She (realized she) had a friend who didn't have tennis shoes at all."