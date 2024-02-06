Missouri governor signs bill on high school computer science

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Gov. Mike Parson has signed a bill to allow high schoolers to apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical art credits needed for graduation.
Parson signed the bill Tuesday. It takes effect Dec. 18.
The legislation also calls for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to roll out an online course intended to boost career awareness for science, technology, engineering and mathematics professions.
Lawmakers passed a similar bill during their annual legislative session that ended in May. But Parson vetoed it, saying the bidding criteria appeared to apply to only one company.
Lawmakers revised the bill during a special session in September in an attempt to open bidding for the online course up to more businesses.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.