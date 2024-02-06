Missouri governor sets date to fill vacant legislative seats

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Special elections will be held Nov. 7 to fill vacant Missouri state Senate and House seats.
Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday set the election date for the seats of former Reps. Tila Hubrecht and Randy Dunn.
Republican Hubrecht left her seat in June to work as a nurse. She represented the 151st district in Southeast Missouri and lived in Dexter.
Kansas City Democrat Dunn resigned in May to take a job in Omaha, Nebraska, as the executive director of a community development organization.
Voters also will choose a replacement for former Sen. Will Kraus’ now vacant Kansas City-area district.
The Republican resigned from the Senate on Monday to accept an appointment by Greitens to the State Tax Commission. The district covers Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs.
