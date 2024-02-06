Missouri governor removes education board appointee

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday -- the day before State Board of Education members were expected to discuss whether to oust education commissioner Margie Vandeven -- withdrew an appointee who had said he would not go along with the Republican governor's efforts to remove the official.

Rescinding John "Tim" Sumners' appointment and replacing him could give Vandeven's foes the pivotal fifth vote needed to fire her or pressure her to resign.

Three of Greitens' new appointees called for the closed meeting today.

Greitens has not elaborated why he wants a new commissioner to lead the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, an agency that is quasi-independent from the governor. The governor can't directly hire or fire the education commissioner, but Greitens can appoint the board members who have that power.

Vandeven's departure would open the door for the board -- filled with a majority of Greitens' appointees -- to pick a replacement.