Missouri governor, first lady propose foster care changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's governor and first lady want lawmakers to make it easier for children in foster care to open bank accounts.

Minors often need an adult co-signor to open bank accounts, Missouri Bankers Association lobbyist Craig Overfelt said. First lady Sheena Greitens said this poses challenges for teenagers in foster care because they might not have an adult who will co-sign.

There's an exemption in state law that allows homeless 16- and- 17-year-olds to open an account without an adult's help, and Sheena Greitens told a panel of lawmakers this month she and her husband want to expand it to include foster children.

Overfelt said the Missouri Bankers Association doesn't oppose the proposed change, which he said would clarify how banks can help foster children.