Missouri governor clarifies comments on school kids, coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he said children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will "get over it," remarks that drew criticism from several Democrats as well as the head of a state teachers union.

The Republican governor made the comments Friday during an interview on "The Marc Cox Morning Show" on 97.1 FM in St. Louis. Democratic State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Parson's likely opponent in the November general election, said on Twitter that the governor showed "stunning ignorance" about how COVID-19 affects children.

Parson's comment came as new reported coronavirus cases have multiplied since the Fourth of July weekend. On Wednesday, the state again broke its record for highest single-day increase in confirmed illnesses, with 1,301 new cases reported by the state health department. The previous record was set Tuesday.

Missouri National Education Association president Phil Murray said Parson's comments showed "a callous disregard for the suffering of children and the safety of the parents, grandparents, educators, and students that will be put at risk if schools are reopened with improper plans and protections."

"When the Governor says that children are, 'gonna get over it' he forgets that some children won't. He forgets that some children will be left with life-long health problems and some children will lose their lives," Murray said in a statement Tuesday.

Parson later sought to clarify his statements, on Wednesday telling reporters his comments "were not articulated very well."

"What I was trying to say is that there is a very real possibility that there could be COVID in our schools, and we want to be prepared for that," Parson said.

He said anyone who uses his comments politically to say he doesn't care about children "is one sick individual."

In the Friday interview, Parson was stressing that need to reopen schools and the importance of in-person education.