Missouri Gov. Greitens signs discrimination bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday signed legislation to make it tougher to prove workplace and housing discrimination in court, a move lauded by business groups but decried by groups such as the state NAACP.

Greitens said he's met with advocates on both sides of the legislation. But ultimately he sided with business groups, who have said it's too easy to sue for discrimination and say the change will bring Missouri in line with standards Greitens said are used in "38 other states and the federal government."

The new law is slated to take effect Aug. 28. It will require people suing for discrimination to prove a protected class such as race, gender, age or ability was "the motivating factor" for disciplinary action from an employer. Under current law, employees must prove their protected class only contributed to an employer's decision to fire, discipline or refuse to hire them.

The measure also sets caps for the amount of damages an employer must pay based on the size of the company and prohibits people from suing some individuals, such as a supervisor, for discrimination.

The law will apply to lawsuits over claims of discrimination in housing and public accommodations, as well.

The state NAACP cited the legislation -- along with other issues, including a recent attorney general's report that shows black Missouri drivers last year were 75 percent more likely to be stopped than whites -- in issuing a travel advisory against the state. Missouri NAACP president Rod Chapel has said the organization is considering calling for a full boycott of the state but Friday said that's "a serious conversation" that will take time.