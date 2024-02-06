Missouri finalizes $458M deal in opioid epidemic lawsuit

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri will get $458 million to help victims of the opioid epidemic as part of a settlement with the three biggest U.S. drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson, the state attorney general announced Friday.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt said it's the biggest "victim-centric" settlement ever in Missouri.

"Today we have the opportunity to right some of the wrongs caused by the greed and deception of the opioid manufacturers and distributors," Schmitt said at a press conference in St. Louis. "Today is about getting some sort of justice for the victims and their families and helping those who need it most."

Schmitt said the money likely will be spent on more beds at in-patient addiction centers and emergency medicine used to counteract opioid overdoses, among other addiction resources.