All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 2, 2023

Missouri Department of Transportation invites public to discuss transportation needs

The Missouri Department of Transportation invites the public to discuss unfunded transportation needs in Southeast Missouri at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission located at 105 E. North Main St. in Dexter, Missouri...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

The Missouri Department of Transportation invites the public to discuss unfunded transportation needs in Southeast Missouri at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission located at 105 E. North Main St. in Dexter, Missouri.

MoDOT, working with its regional planning partners, has outlined a draft of high priority unfunded needs. The draft identifies $1.1 billion in annual unfunded transportation needs for the system. The MoDOT presentation of high priority unfunded needs allocates potential funds to:

  • improve bridge conditions ($125 million);
  • improve road conditions ($70 million);
  • MoDOT maintenance and operation ($115 million);
  • invest in projects that increase economic growth and improve safety ($330 million);
  • major interstate reconstruction ($360 million);
  • improve multimodal transportation options ($100 million).
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The list was created to guide the development of needs into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds become available in future years.

The public is invited to review the list and provide feedback on the order of priorities that could be funded in the future.

The draft document and comment forms will be available online through Thursday, Aug. 31, at www.modot.org/unfundedneeds.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy