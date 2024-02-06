The Missouri Department of Transportation invites the public to discuss unfunded transportation needs in Southeast Missouri at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission located at 105 E. North Main St. in Dexter, Missouri.

MoDOT, working with its regional planning partners, has outlined a draft of high priority unfunded needs. The draft identifies $1.1 billion in annual unfunded transportation needs for the system. The MoDOT presentation of high priority unfunded needs allocates potential funds to: