The Missouri Department of Transportation invites the public to discuss unfunded transportation needs in Southeast Missouri at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission located at 105 E. North Main St. in Dexter, Missouri.
MoDOT, working with its regional planning partners, has outlined a draft of high priority unfunded needs. The draft identifies $1.1 billion in annual unfunded transportation needs for the system. The MoDOT presentation of high priority unfunded needs allocates potential funds to:
The list was created to guide the development of needs into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds become available in future years.
The public is invited to review the list and provide feedback on the order of priorities that could be funded in the future.
The draft document and comment forms will be available online through Thursday, Aug. 31, at www.modot.org/unfundedneeds.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.