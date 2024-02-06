The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, will be in session at Notre Dame Regional High School on Friday, Oct. 21, in Cape Girardeau.
According to a news release, Notre Dame students and faculty have been invited to attend the court sessions starting at 9:30 a.m. in the high school auditorium at 265 Notre Dame Drive in Cape Girardeau. The court sessions are also open to the public.
Presiding over the Southern Division docket will be Judge James M. Dowd and Judge Kelly Broniec. Also, Associate Circuit Judge Christopher K. Limbaugh, formerly of Cape Girardeau, will be sitting with the court as a special judge. The judges will sit as a panel of three to hear oral arguments from attorneys regarding a case appealed from the Ste. Genevieve County Circuit Court. According to the Missouri Courts website, the case concerns appellant Joseph Schilli vs. respondents C&R Properties of Ozara LLC, Mark Schilli, Paul Schilli, Kathleen Schwent and Anna Kirchner.
After the court session, Notre Dame students will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session regarding courts, the role of judges and the judicial system. Chief Judge Michael E. Gardner, a 1997 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School, is expected to moderate the Q&A session with the students.
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state's largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.
More information may be found at the Missouri Courts website, www.courts.mo.gov/page.jsp?id=89862, or by calling Notre Dame Regional High School at (573) 335-6772.
