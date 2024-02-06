Missouri cites 'failed abortions' in clinic license dispute

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's case for not renewing the license of its lone remaining abortion clinic includes a claim three "failed abortions" there required additional surgeries and another led to life-threatening complications for the mother, according to a now-sealed court filing Planned Parenthood alleges state officials made public in violation of patient privacy laws.

The documents, a letter and statement of deficiencies the Department of Health and Senior Services sent Friday to the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic provide the most specific details to date about a state investigation that triggered a licensing dispute now playing out in court.

Should the St. Louis facility be closed, Missouri would be the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since 1974, the year after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide, according to Planned Parenthood.

State attorneys filed the records in court after the organization sued last month in an attempt to continue providing abortions, despite the health department's refusal to renew its license amid an ongoing investigation.

Anti-abortion group Operation Rescue put the health department records on its website before St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer sealed them Monday per a request by Planned Parenthood to shield confidential health information. A spokesman for Republican Gov. Mike Parson verified the accuracy of those documents to The Associated Press.

Jesse Lawder, a spokesman for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said the state violated patient-privacy laws by releasing the records. He didn't immediately comment further.

According to the documents, three patients remained pregnant after surgical or medical abortions and required follow-up surgical abortions, a health standards and licensure official wrote Friday to Planned Parenthood. One of those patients developed sepsis after the second surgical abortion, according to the letter from agency official William Koebel.