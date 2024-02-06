Missouri budget plan cuts aid for disabled and colleges

NIXA, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is proposing to end state-funded care for more than 20,000 disabled residents and cut higher-education funding by 10 percent as part of a remedy to what he described Thursday as a broken budget.

The $27.6 billion spending plan outlined by the new Republican governor also includes a mixture of good and bad news for public schools — slightly increasing their basic aid while slashing payments for school busing.

In a break with tradition, Greitens posted the budget plan online while leaving the Capitol to make a speech about it at a school in the southwest Missouri town of Nixa.

In a public letter accompanying the documents, he declared, “our budget is broken” and Missourians must “tighten our belts” to “work our way out of this hole.”

He told students in Nixa: “We’ve ensured that our K-12 classrooms are protected,” and he added it “wasn’t an easy decision” to recommend less money than colleges and universities desired.

But Greitens made no mention of the specific cuts he was proposing to the Medicaid health-care program for the poor.

Acting state budget director Dan Haug confirmed later the budget plan seeks to save about $52 million in state revenue — plus additional federal dollars — by requiring people to display more severe disabilities to qualify for in-home care or nursing-home services.

Springfield resident Lexi Amos asks Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens a question about MedicAid block grants and school vouchers after his delivery of an outline of the his state budget for fiscal year 2018 during an address Thursday at Nixa's Early Childhood Center in Nixa, Missouri. Guillermo Hernandez Martinez ~ The Springfield News-Leader via AP

The result is more than 20,000 people could lose services.

For those who pick their own in-home caregivers, the state also would cover a lower percentage of their costs than it currently does.

The cuts were proposed because “this is one of the fastest-growing areas of Medicaid,” Haug said.

Greitens’ budget also would reduce payments to Medicaid health-care providers by 3 percent, reversing increases they had received in recent years.

Even with those cuts, total state and federal Medicaid spending in Missouri would rise to $10.7 billion under Greitens’ plan, up by several hundred million dollars.

The overall 2018 state operating budget would grow by 1.2 percent under Greitens’ plan when compared to the 2017 budget passed by lawmakers.

The Republican-led Legislature has until May 5 to pass its own version of the new budget, which Greitens can veto fully or partially.

The budget is to take effect July 1.

Greitens, who took office in January, already has cut roughly $146 million to balance this year’s budget.