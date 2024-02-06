Missouri broadband deadline approaches

Missouri residents are being reminded that if they don't have access to broadband internet, they have until Friday, Jan. 13, to inform the state.

The state is getting a portion of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband as part of a federal program.

The Federal Communications Commission is trying to determine what areas have broadband access and which don't — and what possible errors there are in the present coverage maps.

"The federal government set up this process ensuring citizens have as much power in this mapping effort as (internet) providers," said BJ Tanksley, director of the Office of Broadband Development and a Cape Girardeau Central graduate, in an email to the Southeast Missourian.