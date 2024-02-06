Missouri broadband deadline approaches

Missouri residents are being reminded that if they don't have access to broadband internet, they have until Friday, Jan. 13, to inform the state.
The state is getting a portion of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband as part of a federal program.
The Federal Communications Commission is trying to determine what areas have broadband access and which don't — and what possible errors there are in the present coverage maps.
"The federal government set up this process ensuring citizens have as much power in this mapping effort as (internet) providers," said BJ Tanksley, director of the Office of Broadband Development and a Cape Girardeau Central graduate, in an email to the Southeast Missourian.
"(We) are encouraging Missourians to make sure their homes, businesses and communities are correctly represented on the maps," he said, adding the information is needed to make sure locations are eligible for future funding and to ensure Missouri gets its "fair share" of federal dollars.
Tanksley directs those interested in challenging the current coverage maps should visit www.ded.mo.gov/getconnected as an initial step, adding that University of Missouri Extension is partnering with his office to help people who seek in-person help to check the map and potentially issue a challenge.
Public libraries also can assist those without internet connection.
Tanksley said his office, in addition to providing tools to help citizens review coverage maps also has prepared "how to" videos.
Those who would prefer to connect directly with Tanksley's team are invited to send an email to broadband@ded.mo.gov.
