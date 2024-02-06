All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 12, 2023

Missouri broadband deadline approaches

Missouri residents are being reminded that if they don't have access to broadband internet, they have until Friday, Jan. 13, to inform the state. The state is getting a portion of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband as part of a federal program...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
BJ Tanksley
BJ Tanksley

Missouri residents are being reminded that if they don't have access to broadband internet, they have until Friday, Jan. 13, to inform the state.

The state is getting a portion of more than $42 billion to help pay for broadband as part of a federal program.

The Federal Communications Commission is trying to determine what areas have broadband access and which don't — and what possible errors there are in the present coverage maps.

"The federal government set up this process ensuring citizens have as much power in this mapping effort as (internet) providers," said BJ Tanksley, director of the Office of Broadband Development and a Cape Girardeau Central graduate, in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"(We) are encouraging Missourians to make sure their homes, businesses and communities are correctly represented on the maps," he said, adding the information is needed to make sure locations are eligible for future funding and to ensure Missouri gets its "fair share" of federal dollars.

Tanksley directs those interested in challenging the current coverage maps should visit www.ded.mo.gov/getconnected as an initial step, adding that University of Missouri Extension is partnering with his office to help people who seek in-person help to check the map and potentially issue a challenge.

Public libraries also can assist those without internet connection.

Tanksley said his office, in addition to providing tools to help citizens review coverage maps also has prepared "how to" videos.

Those who would prefer to connect directly with Tanksley's team are invited to send an email to broadband@ded.mo.gov.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy