Missouri bill would restore ex-felons' right to vote sooner

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Most former felons in Missouri who were convicted of nonviolent crimes would get their voting rights back sooner under proposals pitched Monday in a state Senate committee.

Missouri is among 21 states where felons lose the right to vote until they complete their probation or parole terms, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

St. Louis Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed told a Senate committee her bill would give former offenders the right to vote as soon as they're released from prison. Another proposal by Nasheed would put the question of ex-convicts' voting rights to a public vote.

"While on probation or parole, we expect for former offenders to get a job and to earn a paycheck, but when Election Day comes, they are barred from casting a ballot," Nasheed said. "That is unnecessary. Again, that is taxation without representation."

Former offenders regain the right to vote at the end of their time in prison in 16 states and Washington, D.C.

Nasheed's proposal would apply only to those convicted of nonviolent crimes and wouldn't cover anyone convicted of an offense related to voting.

She said Missouri's current policy puts an "undue burden" on former prisoners because some probation and parole terms can exceed 10 to 15 years.

Her bill comes after some states such as Colorado and Florida moved toward increasing former prisoners' access to voting.