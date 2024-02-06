Missouri bill to allow faculty to carry guns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow universities to designate full-time faculty as "campus protection officers" who can carry concealed weapons.

Republican Rep. Dean Dohrman introduced the bill to the House Higher Education Committee on Wednesday with hopes of college campus safety in an age of increasingly frequent mass shootings, the Columbia Missourian reported.

Under the bill, designated faculty members would be required to have a concealed-carry permit and would train with the Department of Public Safety. The department would receive the list of staff members.

The change would allow more coordination between law enforcement and campus faculty in the event of an active shooter, according to Dohrman.

"The point is to have some sort of organized response," he said. "They have to go through some more public safety training, their name will be submitted to law enforcement and there will be a coordinated effort when law enforcement gets there."