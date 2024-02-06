Missouri bill targets ambulance calls to abortion clinics

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republicans want to make it a crime for abortion clinic staff to ask ambulances to respond to calls at their facilities without sirens or lights, a move abortion-rights advocates say is unnecessary and another veiled attempt to restrict access to abortion providers.

The proposal would establish a misdemeanor offense, punishable by up to a year in prison or a $2,000 fine, for clinic workers who make such requests that "interfere" with medical assistance, according to Republican Sen. Bob Onder, who's been involved in crafting the legislation.

If approved, the law may be the first of its kind in the U.S., according to the Guttmacher Institute, a national research group that supports abortion rights.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and other supporters say the plan would protect women's health. They argue the state needs to ensure the Planned Parenthood facility in St. Louis -- the only licensed abortion provider in Missouri -- doesn't ask ambulance workers to use certain building entrances or to turn off emergency lights as a way to avoid attention from anti-abortion activists who regularly protest outside.

"If any of the governor's proposals improved health and safety for our patients, we would be the first in line to endorse them," Mary Kogut, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, said in an email Friday. "Regrettably, the governor seems more interested in creating additional unnecessary restrictions against abortion providers and patients."