This is the 16th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

It may be difficult to fathom today but very large swamps once covered more than a million acres in the Missouri Bootheel, leading to a term, "Swampeast Missouri," a moniker still used by some in the region.

"More than a century ago, American swamps and river lowlands were considered (a) wasteland of no value and a hindrance to land development," wrote Kenneth R. Olson, a professor of soil science at the University of Illinois-Urbana, and David Speidel, a soil and water conservation society member from Benton, Missouri, in a 2016 article about the Little River Drainage District.

In what may be an urban legend, the story has it there are two structures on planet Earth visible from the Moon's surface: The Great Wall of China and the Little River Drainage District.

A former LRDD attorney, H. Riley Bock of New Madrid, Missouri, told the Southeast Missourian in 2018 the ditches created by the district were "big man-made scars in the earth," recalling the massive LRDD effort begun early in the 20th century to take uninhabitable swamp land in the Bootheel and drain it.

The LRDD encompassed 620,000 acres in seven Missouri counties (Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Scott and Stoddard) and had a five-person board of supervisors determined to increase the value of what were then considered worthless swamplands.

"It was an enormous area," said historian Nickell, noting today fully one-third of all the agricultural income generated in Missouri comes from the seven aforementioned counties.

Nickell said the LRDD's work is vital and ongoing.

"If the (LRDD) didn't exist and if the ditches were not maintained today, much of the area would revert back to swamp," he said.

Bonds were issued and landowners were taxed to start the dredging to create the ditches.

By 1928, the LRDD had built nearly 1,000 miles of ditches, more than 300 miles of levees and had drained 1.2 million acres in a project considered the largest of its kind anywhere in the world.

Land once 95% covered in water and trees is now largely cleared.