Missouri bicentennial: Historian Nickell looks at Missouri Compromise

This is the second of a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America’s 24th state in 1821.

Frank Nickell said it is difficult to overestimate the importance of the 1820 Missouri Compromise, the agreement by the U.S. Congress to admit Missouri to the union as a slave state while at the same time admitting Maine as a free state.

“In many ways, it was the great crisis of the 19th century,” opined Nickell, adding it did not take long for the terms of the compromise to be broken.

The Platte problem

“The arrangement was shattered when the federal government made the so-called Platte Purchase in 1836 from American Indian tribes,” said Nickell, noting the 1820 Compromise expressly forbade the extension of slavery in the former Louisiana Territory beyond a well-defined parallel.

“This prohibition was ignored when Platte was added,” said the noted local historian, adding it was a very large area into which the holding of slaves was newly permitted within the expanded boundaries of the Show Me State.

The Platte Purchase, part of what is now northwest Missouri, is almost as large as the states of Delaware and Rhode Island combined.

Today the Platte ground includes the cities of St. Joseph and Maryville and Kansas City International Airport.

“The Missouri Compromise and its eventual failure was one of the contributing factors to the Civil War,” remarked Nickell.

Lincoln-Douglas debates

Two years before Abraham Lincoln was elected president, he engaged in open-air debates with his opponent for the U.S. Senate, Stephen A. Douglas and the Missouri Compromise was an oft-referenced topic.