Missouri Arts Council announces new 2019 budget of $4,808,690

Missouri Arts Council announced its new budget for fiscal year 2019 on Monday -- $4,808,690 -- with a yet-to-be revealed percentage granted to the Southeast Missouri Arts Council.

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Sara Steffens in a telephone interview Thursday said the grant "actually plays a really big part."

Steffens said approximately 21 percent of the Southeast Missouri Arts Council's annual budget comes from the Missouri Arts Council.

And some of that money granted to the Missouri Arts Council gets disseminated between other arts councils, she said.

"As a state arts council, you can apply for their yearly grant. And a lot of the other art organizations around Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, does that," Steffens said.

She explained that out of the grant money that's applied for, the Southeast Missouri Arts Council usually receives 20 to 21 percent each fiscal year.

Steffens said the additional funds help the Southeast Missouri Arts Council with its annual operating budget and yearly programming.

"It's a great amount that we are able to receive from them," she said. "And it really just kind of gets us off the ground and running each fiscal year."