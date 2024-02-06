All sections
NewsJuly 6, 2018

Missouri Arts Council announces new 2019 budget of $4,808,690

Missouri Arts Council announced its new budget for fiscal year 2019 on Monday -- $4,808,690 -- with a yet-to-be revealed percentage granted to the Southeast Missouri Arts Council. Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Sara Steffens in a telephone interview Thursday said the grant "actually plays a really big part."...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
story image illustation

Missouri Arts Council announced its new budget for fiscal year 2019 on Monday -- $4,808,690 -- with a yet-to-be revealed percentage granted to the Southeast Missouri Arts Council.

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri director Sara Steffens in a telephone interview Thursday said the grant "actually plays a really big part."

Steffens said approximately 21 percent of the Southeast Missouri Arts Council's annual budget comes from the Missouri Arts Council.

And some of that money granted to the Missouri Arts Council gets disseminated between other arts councils, she said.

"As a state arts council, you can apply for their yearly grant. And a lot of the other art organizations around Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, does that," Steffens said.

She explained that out of the grant money that's applied for, the Southeast Missouri Arts Council usually receives 20 to 21 percent each fiscal year.

Steffens said the additional funds help the Southeast Missouri Arts Council with its annual operating budget and yearly programming.

"It's a great amount that we are able to receive from them," she said. "And it really just kind of gets us off the ground and running each fiscal year."

Steffens said the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is "really grateful" Gov. Michael Parson and the legislative leaders recognize the value of the arts.

"We're just thankful that they approved it," Steffens said.

The newly added movie nights hosted by the Southeast Missouri Arts Council is just one avenue, Steffens explained, where similar funds have been utilized to offer the community something new.

She said those types of events are "more about outreach" and reaching different audiences. By hosting pop-up movie nights, members of the Arts Council and the community are able to meet at a place open to everyone.

The council recently received Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits to sell as a fundraising tool to renovate the location's second floor of 6,000-square feet, she said.

"I think some of the money can be put toward a reserve for the programming for the performing arts, like singing, dancing and dinner theater," Steffens said.

The renovation won't be complete until 2020, she said, "but it's probably good to start now."

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

