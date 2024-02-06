Missouri agency tracked Planned Parenthood patients' periods

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri's health department director Tuesday said he tracked the menstrual cycles of Planned Parenthood patients as part of an effort to identify what the agency says were "failed abortions" at a St. Louis clinic.

Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams made the revelation during the second day of an administrative hearing to determine whether Missouri's only abortion clinic will lose its license to perform the procedure.

Williams said an investigator made a spreadsheet at his request that included the dates of patients' last periods, The Kansas City Star reported. He said the goal was to find women who needed multiple procedures to complete an abortion.

The head of the St. Louis clinic called the move "deeply disturbing."

"Missouri's top health official, Randall Williams, scrutinized menstrual cycles of women in this state in order to end abortion access," Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, said in a statement.

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Democrat from Springfield, called for an investigation to see whether patient privacy was compromised or whether laws were broken. She also was critical of Williams' actions.

"State law requires the health department director to be 'of recognized character and integrity,'" Quade said in a statement. "This unsettling behavior calls into question whether Dr. Williams meets that high standard."

The state had moved to revoke the clinic's license in June, citing concerns about a series of "failed abortions," and a lack of cooperation from some of the doctors involved.

While Williams said concerns about the clinic are "grave," he said the issues are "imminently fixable." He said he believes there are solutions the state and Planned Parenthood would agree to that would allow for licensure.

Planned Parenthood said there are no deals on the table.